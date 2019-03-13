Home
On Your Side
More mail dumped as garbage found in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A property manager says they found a bag full of mail left for garbage. Debbie Henning manages several units as a realtor...
Car wrap scam promising cold hard cash hits Prairieville
PRAIRIEVILLE - A scam promised easy money, and...
Third-party billing website causing headaches for utility company
PLAQUEMINE - A few thousand people recently opened...
News
Special agents wanted: FBI to host recruitment event
NEW ORLEANS - The FBI will be hosting a recruitment event next week in New Orleans. The Diversity Agent Recruitment event, hosted by the New...
Trump not 'thrilled' with California plan to halt executions
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he's...
Firefighters called to extinguish house fire in Plank Road
ZACHARY- Firefighters were called to a house fire...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Showers & Storms Approaching
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Some areas of fog will be possible before 7 AM this morning, with cloudy conditions lingering through the day. An...
Next storm system on the way as Mississippi River crests
Well above average temperatures remain locked in for...
Spotty Drizzle Possible Through the Day
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: A foggy...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
LSU baseball falls on the road to Northwestern St.
NATCHITOCHES – The LSU Tiger baseball team got the pitching performances they were looking for, but their offense struggled against the Northwestern State Demons on Tuesday...
LSU Basketball climbs to #9 in AP poll after claiming SEC title
BATON ROUGE - Despite a tumultuous week off...
LSU guard Javonte Smart won't play vs Vanderbilt
BATON ROUGE - LSU freshman guard Javonte Smart...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March 12, 2019.
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
Additional Links
Wearin of the Green 2019
Calendar
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Patrick's Day Giveaway
Valentine's Day Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Wearin of the Green 2019
Calendar
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Patrick's Day Giveaway
Valentine's Day Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Showers & Storms Approaching
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories (/web/webroot/secure/widgets/viewgalleryvideo/class.cfc), first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days