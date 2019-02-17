Home
Valentine's Day arrangements don't arrive, customers not happy
BATON ROUGE - For once, you can't blame the guy for a late Valentine's Day gift. Corey Dalfrey says he's ordered from Edible Arrangements in...
LDEQ advisory map tells you where not to fish or swim
BATON ROUGE - There's a new way to...
Property owner fears land erosion will prevent home from selling
BAKER - An entire block might be dealing...
Bikers across Louisiana ride in honor of Officer Shane Totty
BATON ROUGE - A long stream of motorcycles, stretched for miles Saturday morning along Airline Highway in Baton Rouge. Officers gathered at the Baton Rouge...
Scotlandville asking for community's help to create historic district
SCOTLANDVILLE - James Johnson has lived in Scotlandville...
State Department: Nauert out as pick for UN ambassador
WASHINGTON (AP) - The State Department says Heather...
Rain Chances Increasing Sunday
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies, humid conditions, and warm temperatures continue through this evening as a warm front pushes in from the...
Shorter cold stretches, less winter
From breathtaking ice sculptures to the frozen pants...
Cloudy, mild weekend gives way to wet weather next week
Despite additional clouds, each afternoon will run a...
Sports
LSU Splits on Final Day of St. Pete/Clearwater Invite
CLEARWATER, Fla. – The seventh-ranked LSU softball team split Saturday's double header after defeating Ohio State, 7-2, then falling in the night cap to No. 1...
Waters, Smart lead No. 19 LSU over Georgia, 83-79
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Tremont Waters scored 20...
Beloso's walk-off bomb lifts LSU to 6-5 win over Army
BATON ROUGE - Just when Army thought No....
Investigations
Health
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for February 15, 2019.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for February...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for February...
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
About Us
