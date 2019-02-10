Home
Doorbell camera shows packages 'tossed' on porch by delivery driver
PRAIRIEVILLE - A couple of Amazon customers living off of Hwy 73 in Prairieville posted a video of an Amazon delivery driver dropping their packages with...
Livingston road list to be voted on Thursday
DENHAM SPRINGS - Road crews in Livingston Parish...
Iberville Parish residents say 'not so fast' to off-duty deputy hired to direct neighborhood traffic
ST. GABRIEL - Turns out, not everyone is...
BHM: Inventor of the sugar cane planter, Leonard Julien Sr.
PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Museum is filled with art collections and tokens of Louisiana history, but outside there's a huge machine that holds...
Volunteers help clean up invasive ''alligator weed'' in LSU lakes
BATON ROUGE - Many volunteers spent their weekend...
Car crashes into ditch on Brightside Drive, mows down light pole
BATON ROUGE - A vehicle took out a...
Atmosphere primed for early workweek rain
Tonight and Tomorrow: A cloudy and muggy night ahead, as areas of drizzle become possible through the overnight hours. Temperatures only dropping near 61° into Monday...
Warming Continues into Sunday
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy...
Impressive temperature drop to end the week
The end of the week and early part...
No. 10 LSU softball sweeps Tiger Classic
BATON ROUGE - It was an offensive firework display over at Tiger Park for the opening weekend of softball. No. 10 LSU reeled off a historic...
Southern drops their 4th straight game 59-40 to Grambling
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Ivy Smith scored...
Waters, Mays lead No. 21 LSU past Auburn, 83-78
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Tremont Waters had...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Feb. 8, 2019.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Feb....
Death of area doctor's brother prompts health screening events
BATON ROUGE – An area doctor is hoping...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
