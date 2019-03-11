Home
Car wrap scam promising cold hard cash hits Prairieville
PRAIRIEVILLE - A scam promised easy money, and a lot of it, if you were to wrap your car in a company's logo advertising product. But...
Third-party billing website causing headaches for utility company
PLAQUEMINE - A few thousand people recently opened...
Property owner battles over land with construction crew
HOLDEN - A property owner in Livingston Parish...
Car wrap scam promising cold hard cash hits Prairieville
PRAIRIEVILLE - A scam promised easy money, and a lot of it, if you were to wrap your car in a company's logo advertising product. But...
Some West Feliciana residents trapped by rising Mississippi River
ST. FRANCISVILLE - As the Mississippi River rises...
Mississippi House passes fetal heartbeat abortion bill
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi lawmakers continue to...
Spotty Drizzle Possible Through the Day
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: A foggy start to the workweek, as a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for much of the region until...
Showers Linger Into Monday
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: A mostly...
Showers Slow as They Approach Late Tonight
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: A cloudy...
LSU Basketball climbs to #9 in AP poll after claiming SEC title
BATON ROUGE - Despite a tumultuous week off the court, the LSU Men's Basketball team finished strong with an SEC title-clinching win over Vanderbilt and another...
LSU guard Javonte Smart won't play vs Vanderbilt
BATON ROUGE - LSU freshman guard Javonte Smart...
Tigers walk off on Josh Smith two-run single in the ninth
BATON ROUGE - With the bases loaded and...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March 11, 2019.
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
