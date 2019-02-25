Home
More stop signs installed to slow speeders through Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A neighborhood experiencing cut-through drivers is putting the brakes on speeding. If you're taking a drive through the Afton Oaks area of...
Dumping site cleaned up following On Your Side report
BATON ROUGE - An illegal dumping ground has...
After On Your Side report, impromptu dumping ground cleared near child care center
UPDATE: Just hours after the WBRZ report on...
Roof collapses in Alsen house fire Monday
ALSEN - A fire caused the roof to cave in at a home in East Baton Rouge Parish late Monday afternoon. The blaze was first...
More stop signs installed to slow speeders through Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A neighborhood experiencing cut-through drivers...
Oscar-winning film 'Green Book' filmed in New Orleans area
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana's economic development department...
That didn't last long
After two quiet days, unsettled weather will return for the bulk of the week. Expect above average temperatures Wednesday through Friday. THE FORECAST: Today...
Chilly and Clear Start to a Wet Week
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: High pressure...
Conditions Improve for Sunday
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Cloudy conditions...
Report: LSU's Will Wade being subpoenaed in college basketball corruption trial
BATON ROUGE - Reports suggest LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade will soon be ordered to appear in court for a federal trial concerning illegal recruiting tactics....
Clutch hitting helps No. 1 LSU complete sweep over Bryant
BATON ROUGE- A clutch 7th inning RBI from...
Murray, No. 16 Kentucky women hold off LSU 57-52
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Taylor Murray scored 18...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for February 25, 2019.
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for February...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for February...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
