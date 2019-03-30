Home
Longtime property owners suddenly find themselves in FEMA regulatory floodway
GONZALES - Flood map changes are coming to Ascension Parish and it was a shock to dozens of people who are being told their properties will...
Property investor not bending to seller's demands for more money
UPDATE: After the 2 On Your Side report...
Homeowners welcomed home to sewage surprise soaking their floors
UPDATE: After the 2 On Your Side story...
Teen killed after opening wrong apartment door
ATLANTA (AP) - Police say a man fatally shot a teenager who accidentally knocked on the wrong apartment door in Atlanta. WSB-TV reports it...
Facebook CEO Zuckerberg calls for more outside regulation
NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg...
Missing University of South Carolina student found dead, according to the school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The University of South...
Showers and Storms Move in Tonight
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Cloudy skies through the evening, as an approaching front brings showers and storms after 8 PM. This front stalls and...
Big temperature changes expected this weekend
Gradual warming and increasing clouds will set the...
Another Beautiful Day on Tap
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: High pressure...
John Lampley shines in Southern's spring game
BATON ROUGE - Southern football wrapped up their 2019 spring game with an offensive outburst on Saturday inside A.W. Mumford Stadium. Quarterback John Lampley worked...
Freshmen lead Michigan State past LSU and into Elite Eight
WASHINGTON (AP) - For all of Michigan State's...
LSU Tiger basketball flat in Sweet 16 game vs. Michigan St.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The LSU Tiger basketball team...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March 2, 2019.
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
