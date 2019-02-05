Home
EBRSO, St. Vincent de Paul reach out to homeless community
BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's Deputies, St. Vincent de Paul, and other agencies are extending a hand trying to help the homeless population find a way off...
Veteran featured in 2 OYS report returns home, unveils shoddy work in house
BATON ROUGE - A veteran has finally moved...
Scam calls coming from Georgia prisons; EBRSO warning potential victims
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's...
Officials to discuss funding for possible new bridge across Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE - Every day, thousands of people drive across the Mississippi River Bridge. Many know that at any given time, one incident can turn flowing...
Liam Neeson film premiere canceled
NEW YORK (AP) - The premiere of Liam...
Officer won't face charges in Alabama mall shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A police officer will...
Unseasonably warm, moist air mass through Thursday
Isolated to scattered showers, fog and warmer temperatures will carry through late week. The next cold front will restore more seasonable temperatures by Friday. THE...
Taking on fog, showers for warmer temps
The big story will be the gradual warming...
Warming trend underway, clouds here to stay
A pattern switch is underway. Southeasterly winds will...
LSU Women's Basketball gets back on track with 10-point win over Missouri
BATON ROUGE- Coming off a loss to Mississippi State, the LSU Women's Basketball team returned to action on Monday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center...
Howard scores 27, Alcorn State beats Southern 76-64
LORMAN, Miss. (AP) - Maurice Howard, the leading...
Arkansas snaps LSU's 10 game win streak, 90-89
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Mason Jones...
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Death of area doctor's brother prompts health screening events
BATON ROUGE – An area doctor is hoping she can carry on her brother's legacy through free health screenings. Dr. Cordel Y. Parris will host...
Walmart stores to hold free health screenings Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Walmart stores around the Capital...
Colon cancer: It's the cancer nobody talks about
BATON ROUGE- Cancer survivors and supporters will gather...
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
