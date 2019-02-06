Home
Neighborhood hires off-duty deputy to help alleviate traffic headache
BATON ROUGE - Expansion of urban areas could be trapping people in their own neighborhoods. There's so much traffic during the early morning hours from Iberville...
EBRSO, St. Vincent de Paul reach out to homeless community
BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's Deputies, St. Vincent de...
Veteran featured in 2 OYS report returns home, unveils shoddy work in house
BATON ROUGE - A veteran has finally moved...
News
Billboard typo proves we all make mistakes
BATON ROUGE – Designers rushed to correct a typo on a billboard advertising the public school system’s preschool program Wednesday. A digital sign on the...
New Orleans sets cruise passenger record
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans set a...
Louisiana drops warning against eating fish from Sibley Lake
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Authorities say PCBs no...
Some sun may allow a run for record highs
The next two afternoons will be primarily rain free but bring continued cloud cover and unseasonably warm temperatures. Your next change up will come Thursday night...
Unseasonably warm, moist air mass through Thursday
Isolated to scattered showers, fog and warmer temperatures...
Taking on fog, showers for warmer temps
The big story will be the gradual warming...
Sports
Saints top Rams in post-Super Bowl rankings
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints may not have made it to the Super Bowl, but that won't stop the sports world from deeming them one of...
Preview LSU Recruiting on National Signing Day Eve
Geaux247.com recruiting analyst Billy Embody joined Michael Cauble...
LSU Women's Basketball gets back on track with 10-point win over Missouri
BATON ROUGE- Coming off a loss to Mississippi...
Investigations
Health
Death of area doctor's brother prompts health screening events
BATON ROUGE – An area doctor is hoping she can carry on her brother's legacy through free health screenings. Dr. Cordel Y. Parris will host...
Walmart stores to hold free health screenings Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Walmart stores around the Capital...
Colon cancer: It's the cancer nobody talks about
BATON ROUGE- Cancer survivors and supporters will gather...
Videos
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
