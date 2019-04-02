Home
Animal control seizes 'dangerous' dog after second reported attack
BATON ROUGE - A dog living in the Sherwood Forest area was seized by animal control Sunday after residents reported a second incident where it attacked...
Longtime property owners suddenly find themselves in FEMA regulatory floodway
GONZALES - Flood map changes are coming to...
Property investor not bending to seller's demands for more money
UPDATE: After the 2 On Your Side report...
Sheriff: Trio facing multiple drug charges in Geismar
GEISMAR - Officials say three people arrested Monday are facing multiple drug charges. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the narcotics unit executed a...
LIVE UPDATES: Tuesday afternoon commute
Residents near Texas fire told to stay indoors
HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities have told residents within...
Warming trend begins, heavy storms possible Thursday
After one more cool morning, temperatures will begin to moderate. In addition, we will turn forecast focus to the possibility of strong storms. THE FORECAST:...
Likely the last gasp for chilly air
If you like it cool, enjoy the next...
Frigid Conditions to Start the Workweek
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy...
Are the LSU bats heating up at the right time?
BATON ROUGE - After outscoring No. 2 Mississippi State 21-7 to win the series, LSU is back inside the top 10 at No. 9 in the...
No. 5 LSU run-rules South Carolina to take series, 9-1
BATON ROUGE - No. 5 LSU softball continued...
LSU takes crucial series win over No. 2 Mississippi State
STARKVILLE - Old school Eric Walker returned for...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April 1, 2019.
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
