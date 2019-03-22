Home
School makes repairs, parent concerns still stand
SLAUGHTER - In September 2018, some parents reached out to 2 On Your Side regarding the condition of the school their children attend in East Feliciana...
Red dust flying through neighborhood, concerning some residents
GONZALES - Red dust flying through the air...
Clinic cuts off federally-funded treatment for opioid addicts, state investigating
UPDATE: The Louisiana Department of Health tells WBRZ...
Small ape tranquilized after escaping enclosure at Baton Rouge Zoo
BATON ROUGE - A small primate had to be tranquilized at the Baton Rouge Zoo after it escaped through a hole in its enclosure late Friday...
New fire extinguished at Texas chemical plant
HOUSTON (AP) - The company that operates a...
Georgia Senate OKs governor-backed 'heartbeat' abortion ban
ATLANTA (AP) - Amid protests and a heavy...
Carrying sun into weekend before next front
The first weekend of spring will begin in fine style. Low end rain chances enter the forecast next week. In a note about the tropics, Florence...
Florence, Michael retired from Atlantic Basin name list
Florence and Michael won’t have another chance to...
Reinforcing front keeps weather nice, rivers stay high
The first full days of spring will be...
LSU Pro Day: Whose draft stock rose?
BATON ROUGE - All 32 NFL teams were in attendance for LSU's annual Pro Day held inside the Tigers' practice facility. Butkus Award-winning linebacker Devin White...
Joe Alleva on Will Wade: 'I wish he'd come in and just tell the truth'
BATON ROUGE - Just moments after LSU earned...
Report: NFL close to making pass interference plays reviewable
NEW ORLEANS - The National Football League is...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March 21, 2019.
Wednesday's health report
Health report for Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
