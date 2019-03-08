Home
Third-party billing website causing headaches for utility company
PLAQUEMINE - A few thousand people recently opened up their mailboxes to a warning from Iberville Parish. It's because Iberville Parish says utility payments made through...
Property owner battles over land with construction crew
HOLDEN - A property owner in Livingston Parish...
Residents ordering junkyard to be cleaned up
CONVENT - One man's treasure is another man's...
Trump budget will seek funds for border wall, Space Force
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump will be making a significant request for border wall funds and seeking money to start up Space Force as a...
5 dead, small plane crashes in Florida's Lake Okeechobee
PAHOKEE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say five people...
Amid flood of complaints over Intracoastal Bridge traffic, officials making big changes
PORT ALLEN - West Baton Rouge officials say...
Weekend showers but severe weather threat lower
A frontal system will move into the Baton Rouge area this weekend. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the second half. THE FORECAST: ...
Honeybees are capable of simple math
The survival of the honeybee has been a...
Warming trend underway, update on the next storm
As warming is underway in the Baton Rouge...
LSU's Will Wade speaks out following media reports on possible recruiting scandal
BATON ROUGE- Will Wade has spoken out following his suspension from LSU. The suspended head coach tells WBRZ that he cannot comment on the reports, but...
LSU Women's Basketball bounced out of SEC Tournament
GREENVILLE- No. 9-seeded LSU Women's basketball lost 69-66...
LSU Baseball snaps 3 game losing streak against Holy Cross
BATON ROUGE- LSU Baseball hit 3 home runs...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March 7, 2019.
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
