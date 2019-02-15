Home
On Your Side
LDEQ advisory map tells you where not to fish or swim
BATON ROUGE - There's a new way to tell if an area is safe to swim in or eat fish out of. The interactive map posted...
Property owner fears land erosion will prevent home from selling
BAKER - An entire block might be dealing...
Doorbell camera shows packages 'tossed' on porch by delivery driver
PRAIRIEVILLE - A couple of Amazon customers living...
News
Kaepernick, Eric Reid settle collusion lawsuits with NFL
NEW YORK (AP) - Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid have settled collusion lawsuits against the NFL. In a three-sentence statement released Friday, the NFL...
Police: Man kills girlfriend, self at Houston doughnut shop
HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say a man gunned...
City says shooter arrested in Aurora, Illinois
AURORA, Ill. (AP) - City officials in Aurora,...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Shorter cold stretches, less winter
From breathtaking ice sculptures to the frozen pants challenge , people were buzzing around the polar outbreak in late January. However, just five days later, few...
Cloudy, mild weekend gives way to wet weather next week
Despite additional clouds, each afternoon will run a...
Opening with mild temps, isolated showers
Quiet weather conditions will continue today as temperatures...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
Report: Pelicans GM Dell Demps fired
NEW ORLEANS - The Pelicans have parted ways with General Manager Dell Demps, according to ESPN. On Friday, ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski said Demps had...
LSU basketball stuns Kentucky 73-71
LEXINGTON, KY - The LSU Tiger basketball team...
No. 10 LSU softball sweeps Tiger Classic
BATON ROUGE - It was an offensive firework...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for February 14, 2019.
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for February...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for February...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
Additional Links
Black History Month
Calendar
Crawfish Price Index
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Valentine's Day Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Black History Month
Calendar
Crawfish Price Index
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
Valentine's Day Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Shorter cold stretches, less winter
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories (/web/webroot/secure/widgets/viewgalleryvideo/class.cfc), first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days