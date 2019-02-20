Home
Dumping ground visible from daycare center, employee requesting it be removed
BATON ROUGE - There are unofficial dumping grounds all around the capital city. But one, in particular, is attracting some attention from a nearby educator. ...
Valentine's Day arrangements don't arrive, customers not happy
BATON ROUGE - For once, you can't blame...
LDEQ advisory map tells you where not to fish or swim
BATON ROUGE - There's a new way to...
Former foster dad accused of inappropriate contact with children released from jail
UPDATE: Jerry Oubre was released Wednesday from the Ascension Parish Jail on a $95,000 bond. GONZALES – A volunteer softball coach and religious volunteer is...
Jussie Smollett charged with filing false police report
CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say 'Empire' actor...
Heavy storms early Wednesday, rain in the forecast through Saturday
Several periods of active weather are in the forecast. First up is a slow moving rain maker for mid-week. THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight:...
Rain and storms ramp up on Wednesday
A wet weather pattern will take hold for...
Stalled system to bring locally heavy rain through next weekend
A wet weather pattern is setting up this...
Sports
Top-ranked LSU rallies to beat Southeastern 6-5
BATON ROUGE - It was wet, it was cold and the bats were quiet on a dreary night at Alex Box Stadium. Despite only managing one...
LSU-Northwestern State baseball game postponed due to weather
NATCHITOCHES – The LSU-Northwestern State game scheduled for...
Southern baseball off to hottest start since early 2000's
BATON ROUGE - Southern baseball is off to...
Health
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for February 20, 2019.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for February...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for February...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
