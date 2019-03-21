Home
On Your Side
Red dust flying through neighborhood, concerning some residents
GONZALES - Red dust flying through the air in a residential area of Ascension Parish is getting the attention of at least one state agency. ...
Clinic cuts off federally-funded treatment for opioid addicts, state investigating
UPDATE: The Louisiana Department of Health tells WBRZ...
More mail dumped as garbage found in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A property manager says they...
News
Trump to order colleges to back free speech or lose funding
President Donald Trump is expected to order U.S. colleges to protect free speech on their campuses or risk losing federal funding. White House officials say...
Weather permitting drivers could see closures on Airline Highway, interstates
BATON ROUGE - According to DOTD, there could...
Overturned 18-wheeler closes roadway in St. Gabriel
IBERVILLE PARISH - Authorities were called to a...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Reinforcing front keeps weather nice, rivers stay high
The first full days of spring will be beautiful with cool mornings, seasonable afternoons and clear skies. Above average temperatures will return for the weekend. ...
Spring begins, sun and river flooding continue
Astronomical Spring begins at 4:58pm as the most...
Sun, 70s and sniffles
More sun is ahead of the remainder of...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
LSU basketball prepares for NCAA opener
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The LSU Tiger basketball team will tip off their NCAA Tournament run on Thursday morning with a 1st Round game against Yale. It's...
Tigers walk-off Nicholls for thrilling win at the Box
BATON ROUGE, La. - Sophomore left fielder Daniel...
ESPN seemingly leaks women's NCAA bracket hours early
An apparent graphics error caused ESPN to accidentally...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's health report
Health report for Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
Additional Links
Wearin of the Green 2019
Calendar
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Patrick's Day Giveaway
Valentine's Day Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Wearin of the Green 2019
Calendar
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Patrick's Day Giveaway
Valentine's Day Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Reinforcing front keeps weather nice, rivers stay high
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories (/web/webroot/secure/widgets/viewgalleryvideo/class.cfc), first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days