Red dust flying through neighborhood, concerning some residents
GONZALES - Red dust flying through the air in a residential area of Ascension Parish is getting the attention of at least one state agency. ...
Clinic cuts off federally-funded treatment for opioid addicts, state investigating
UPDATE: The Louisiana Department of Health tells WBRZ...
More mail dumped as garbage found in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A property manager says they...
Cleanup begins at Texas petrochemicals facility
HOUSTON (AP) - Crews that extinguished a fire that burned for days at a Houston-area petrochemicals storage facility are now cleaning up the site. ...
Mother allegedly left children in running vehicle while she played video poker
ST. MARTINVILLE - Deputies in St. Martin Parish...
We all scream for ice cream: DQ offers free cone for first day of spring
MINNEAPOLIS - Ice cream lovers are encouraged to...
Spring begins, sun and river flooding continue
Astronomical Spring begins at 4:58pm as the most direct rays from the sun move north of the equator and daylight time continues to get longer in...
Sun, 70s and sniffles
More sun is ahead of the remainder of...
Dry and cool, but gray again
A rather quiet week of weather is ahead...
ESPN seemingly leaks women's NCAA bracket hours early
An apparent graphics error caused ESPN to accidentally air the bracket for the NCAA Women's basketball tournament early. The tournament bracket was set to be...
No. 10 LSU completes series sweep against Kentucky
BATON ROUGE - The 10th ranked LSU Tigers...
MARCH MADNESS: LSU tournament-bound as #3 seed, will play Yale Thursday
BATON ROUGE - LSU is the third seed...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March 19, 2019.
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
