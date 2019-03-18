Home
Clinic cuts off federally-funded treatment for opioid addicts, state investigating
BATON ROUGE - Opioid addicts were hit with a shock Friday when they learned their Methadone doses would no longer be paid for and they'd instead...
More mail dumped as garbage found in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A property manager says they...
Car wrap scam promising cold hard cash hits Prairieville
PRAIRIEVILLE - A scam promised easy money, and...
Police sued over bulldozer death of pot suspect
A federal lawsuit says Pennsylvania State Police acted recklessly when troopers used a bulldozer to pursue a Grateful Dead fan caught growing marijuana on public land,...
Fox News hires Donna Brazile as political contributor
NEW YORK (AP) - Fox News says it...
Sheriff partly blames 'antiquated' facility for teen's escape from parish jail
AMITE - An area sheriff says the Tangipahoa...
Dry and cool, but gray again
A rather quiet week of weather is ahead with only slow, subtle changes occurring. Spring begins on Wednesday at 4:58pm. THE FORECAST: Today and...
Warming Commences Through the Workweek
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly clear...
Stormy Morning, but Drying Through the Day
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: The cold...
LSU officials to decide on lucrative contract extension for Coach O this week
BATON ROUGE - LSU's Board of Supervisors will discuss a high-paying, two-year extension for the Tigers' head football coach later this week. Records show the...
No. 10 LSU completes series sweep against Kentucky
BATON ROUGE - The 10th ranked LSU Tigers...
MARCH MADNESS: LSU tournament-bound as #3 seed, will play Yale Thursday
BATON ROUGE - LSU is the third seed...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March 15, 2019.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March...
Wednesday health report
Health report for Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
