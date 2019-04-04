Home
Couple says wedding photographer a no-show on big day
BATON ROUGE - She had the dress, he had the tux, and all their friends and family were in town for their big day. Only problem?...
Public street turned into private drive, parish references state law
BATON ROUGE - Residents in one neighborhood were...
Animal control seizes 'dangerous' dog after second reported attack
BATON ROUGE - A dog living in the...
Woman facing multiple charges after cashing fraudulent check
BATON ROUGE - Authorities arrested a woman accused of cashing a bad check. According to the arrest report, on March 1, 2019 authorities were notified...
New Jersey stops training police dogs to sniff out weed
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey has halted...
Sears set to open first batch of smaller stores
NEW YORK (AP) - After its journey through...
Stay weather aware, stormy Thursday ahead
Heavy rain and strong storms will be possible through Thursday. This is just be the beginning of an active pattern. THE FORECAST: Today and...
Downpours, severe weather possible Thursday
One more sunny afternoon is ahead. The dry...
Warming trend begins, heavy storms possible Thursday
After one more cool morning, temperatures will begin...
No. 9 LSU Baseball shuts out South Alabama for 4th straight win
BATON ROUGE- The No. 9 ranked LSU Baseball team won their 4th straight game after beating South Alabama 2-0 Wednesday night at The Box. LSU improves...
LSU's Naz Reid announces he will declare for NBA draft
BATON ROUGE - LSU freshman Naz Reid will...
No. 9 LSU baseball shuts out Grambling, 9-0
BATON ROUGE - The 9th ranked LSU Tigers...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April 3, 2019.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
