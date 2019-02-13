Home
Property owner fears land erosion will prevent home from selling
BAKER - An entire block might be dealing with the same land erosion problem. The issue is along property lines backing up to a man-made ditch...
Doorbell camera shows packages 'tossed' on porch by delivery driver
PRAIRIEVILLE - A couple of Amazon customers living...
Livingston road list to be voted on Thursday
DENHAM SPRINGS - Road crews in Livingston Parish...
Authorities say suspect in suitcase death is in US illegally
NEW YORK (AP) - Federal immigration authorities say a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and dumping her body in a suitcase in Connecticut is a...
High school first in Calcasieu Parish to get law enforcement kiosk
LAKE CHARLES (AP) - A Louisiana high school...
Police recover rare Goeldi's monkey, stolen from Florida zoo
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Police in...
Weather
A+ afternoon for February, looking ahead to Alex Box opener
A beautiful, blue sky on Wednesday will be followed by increasingly gray skies and milder temperatures into the end of the week and weekend. THE...
Showers through midday, chilly night ahead
A cold front will bring some nice changes...
Next cold front brings rain, storms Tuesday morning
Some more quick changes will come to the...
Sports
LSU basketball stuns Kentucky 73-71
LEXINGTON, KY - The LSU Tiger basketball team used a last second tip-in to upset the Kentucky Wildcats 73-71 on Tuesday night in Rupp Arena. ...
No. 10 LSU softball sweeps Tiger Classic
BATON ROUGE - It was an offensive firework...
Southern drops their 4th straight game 59-40 to Grambling
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Ivy Smith scored...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health for February 12, 2019.
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for February...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Feb....
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
About Us
Contests
