Valentine's Day arrangements don't arrive, customers not happy
BATON ROUGE - For once, you can't blame the guy for a late Valentine's Day gift. Corey Dalfrey says he's ordered from Edible Arrangements in...
LDEQ advisory map tells you where not to fish or swim
BATON ROUGE - There's a new way to...
Property owner fears land erosion will prevent home from selling
BAKER - An entire block might be dealing...
Louisiana congressman's aide arrested in prostitution sting
LAFAYETTE (AP) - An aide to Louisiana's U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins has been arrested on charges officials say are tied to an investigation into prostitution and...
LIVE UPDATES: Monday afternoon commute
Tweets by wbrztraffic
Police seeking identity of suspect accused of robbing market at gunpoint
BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the...
Weather
Stalled system to bring locally heavy rain through next weekend
A wet weather pattern is setting up this week and will peak in activity on Wednesday. The jet stream is rather strong, which will help to...
A Cooler, Breezy Start to the Workweek
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Cloudy skies...
Rain Chances Increasing Sunday
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy...
Sports
The Red Stick Coquettes
BATON ROUGE - It's as simple as showing up and the sign says it all. Tucked away off the corner of Magnolia drive and Dalrymple is...
Lady Tigers win on road against Vanderbilt, 79-68
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Lady Tigers picked...
LSU hammers Air Force 17-5 to finish unbeaten weekend
BATON ROUGE - In his collegiate debut the...
Investigations
Health
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for February 15, 2019.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for February...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for February...
Videos
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
